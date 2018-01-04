Lok Sabha praises committee’s ‘innovative’ report

The Lok Sabha applauded the “innovative” exercise on Thursday of a standing committee headed by Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay to prepare its report in a booklet featured with photographs to make it more interesting and readable.

Bandopadhyay drew the attention of the House to his committee’s report on the railways on the subject “Tourism promotion and pilgrimage circuit”, saying it has been prepared as a booklet, which includes four photographs that will “impress” everybody.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan praised the effort while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar rose to congratulate him.

“It (committee) has come out with a beautiful booklet,” Kumar said, calling its efforts innovative. “The House must applaud it,” he said as other members thumped their desks in praise.