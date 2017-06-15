London fire, San Francisco shooting, ICC Champions Trophy: Top stories for today

Gunman who shot at Republican lawmakers was a Bernie Sanders supporter, ranted against Trump

James T Hodgkinson, the rifle-toting 66-year-old who opened fire on a Republican lawmakers practicing for a baseball game Wednesday, was a fervent fan of leftist Senator Bernie Sanders and disdained President Donald Trump. He showed no previous signs of violent extremism and his attack shocked people who knew him as “Hodges”, a popular, “laid-back” blue-collar worker in his hometown of Belleville, Illinois. US media identified Hodgkinson, who died following a shootout with police in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, as the gunman behind the early-morning attack that left five people wounded, including Steve Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

San Francisco: UPS warehouse shooting leaves four dead including gunman

A man dressed in a UPS uniform and armed with an “assault pistol” opened fire at a United Parcel Service Inc package sorting hub in San Francisco, killing three people before turning the gun on himself, police said. Police did not identify the suspect or say if he was a UPS employee. They told a news conference the incident was not terrorism-related and they recovered two firearms from the scene.

At least 12 killed in overnight London fire, death toll may increase

A 24-storey block of flats in west London was reduced to a smouldering shell after a blaze that began in the early hours of Wednesday killed at least 12 people, critically injured 20 and left hundreds of families traumatised. There were harrowing scenes and accounts of children being dropped from windows in the hope that they would survive – at least one child was caught safely on the ground below. Fire fighters scoured the wrecked Grenfell Tower, built in 1974, through the day. Gurdwaras, local residents and others across London offered shelter and helped survivors.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi could be the Opposition candidate for presidential election

Former diplomat Gopalkrishna Gandhi could be the potential opposition candidate for the July 17 presidential election, with Left parties pushing for Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson for the country’s highest post, multiple sources told Hindustan Times on Wednesday. The government, however, is trying to build consensus for its own candidate and two Union ministers, Rajnath Singh and M Venkaiah Naidu, are expected to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday, BJP sources said. They will hold a separate meeting with CPM leader Sitaram Yechury.

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan stuns England, enters final for the first time

Pakistan delivered an inspired all-round performance to rout a ragged England team by eight wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday. Pakistan bowled and fielded tightly to restrict the hosts to a paltry total of 211 all out and knocked off the runs in style with 12.5 overs to spare. It was a major disappointment for England, who won all three group matches in their bid to claim a first global 50-over title and had beaten Pakistan in 12 of their last 14 one-day internationals.

Former bureaucrats write to PM Modi on rising nationalism, communalism

A group of 65 former bureaucrats have written an open letter to PM Narendra Modi over what they termed as ‘growing hyper-nationalism that reduces any critique to a binary that if you are not with the government, you are anti-national’. The signatories include former Union culture secretary Jawahar Sircar, former information and broadcasting secretary Bhaskar Ghose, former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, former Mumbai police chief Julio Rebeiro, former bureaucrat-turned-activists Aruna Roy and Harsh Mander, former Indian Foreign service officer Deb Mukharji, and former Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rahul Sharma, among others.

OBC leader seeks farm loan waiver in Gujarat, warns of hunger stir

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor on Wednesday threatened to sit on an indefinite hunger strike if the Gujarat government did not announce a complete loan waiver for farmers in the state by the next month. The Thakor community leader claimed that out of a total of 63 lakh farmers in Gujarat, around 40 lakh were under debt. His demand comes close on the heels of protests in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh by farmers who were pressing for loan waiver, among other things. Farmers in Maharashtra called off their agitation on Sunday after the state government announced a loan waiver.

Somalia: Suicide attack on Mogadishu hotel claimed by al Shabaab

A suicide bomber rammed into a hotel in the centre of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, in an attack claimed by militant Islamist group al Shabaab. Gunfire followed the attack on the Posh Hotel, the only venue with a discotheque in the capital. Witnesses said the whole district was cordoned off by police, and that sporadic gunfire could still be heard.

Migrants sent home $445 billion in 2016, lifting millions out of poverty: Report

Migrants working in rich countries sent home almost half a trillion dollars in 2016, helping to lift families out of poverty by providing financial stability, access to education, housing and healthcare, according to a global report. About 200 million migrants, half of whom are women, sent $445 billion to their families in Asia, Latin America and Africa in 2016, the report by International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) says. The total amount of remittances, which is estimated to reach $450 billion in 2017, has risen by more than 50 percent in the past decade.

Parking in Delhi set to get tougher, dearer; higher tax for multiple car owners

Do you park your car by the roadside near your residence? If the answer is yes, get ready to pay a hefty sum, with the Delhi government proposing to levy fees for roadside parking in a draft policy to be unveiled on Thursday. And there’s more. The ‘Parking Policy for Delhi’ also proposes to charge more for day-time parking and for peak hours. Rates will also be different during weekdays and weekends.

