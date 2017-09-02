Looking forward to ‘productive’ discussions at BRICS summit in China: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is looking forward to “productive” discussions at the BRICS summit, which is set to start in Xiamen, China, from Sunday.

In a statement posted on Facebook and Twitter, the Prime Minister also mentioned his visit to Myanmar after the BRICS summit, and hoped it would deepen bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi will be in China for the BRICS summit from September 3-5, and will be in Myanmar from September 5-7.

“India had the privilege of hosting the previous Summit in Goa in October last year. I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China,” Modi said.

“We will also interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries. In addition, I look forward to engaging with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, hosted by President Xi Jinping on September 5,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said he will also meet leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the summit.

Modi is likely to have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit, which comes shortly after a period of increased tension following a two-and-half month long standoff between their forces in Doklam, along the Sikkim border, and a scuffle between their troops in Ladakh on August 15.

“India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace. BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security,” Modi said.

In another post he mentioned his visit to Myanmar, and said he is looking forward to meeting President U Htin Kyaw as also foreign affairs minister Aung San Suu Kyi.

Modi said during the visit, the two sides will review developments in bilateral relations, especially the extensive programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance that India is undertaking in Myanmar. New areas to work together will also be explored.

“We will also look at strengthening our existing cooperation on security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, skill development, infrastructure and energy, and culture,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister added he is looking forward to visiting the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India has renovated the Ananda Temple, and will be undertaking further restoration work on a number of pagodas and murals that were damaged in last year’s earthquake.

“I will end my visit in Yangon, where I look forward to visiting various historical spots that symbolise the shared heritage of India and Myanmar. I am also keen to meet and interact with the Indian-origin community of Myanmar, whose history goes back more than a century,” he said.

“I am confident that the visit will open a bright new chapter in India-Myanmar relations and will help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between our governments, our business communities and at the people-to-people level,” Modi added.