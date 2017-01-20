 Looking forward to working with you, PM Modi to US President Donald Trump | india-news | Hindustan Times
Looking forward to working with you, PM Modi to US President Donald Trump

india Updated: Jan 20, 2017 23:12 IST
PTI
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump on assuming the office of the US President. (AP File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Donald Trump on assuming the office as the US President and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen the bilateral ties and realise the full potential of cooperation.

“Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years,” Modi tweeted immediately after the American leader took oath.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Looking forward to working with President @realDonaldTrump to further deepen India-US ties & realise the full potential of our cooperation.”

The Prime Minister said strength of the India-US strategic partnership “lies in our shared values and common interests”.

Trump took over as the 45th President of the US.

<