Lookout notice for rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet

Police on Friday issued a lookout notice for Honeypreet Singh, a close aid of rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in a potential move to stop her from leaving the country.

A lookout notice generally entails vigil at airports and land border posts.

Police sources said Honeypreet is wanted in the investigation against key aides of the self-styled godman in an alleged conspiracy to free him after he was convicted on Friday in a 15-year old rape case by a special CBI court in Panchkula. The Dera chief had reportedly adopted Honeypreet as his daughter.

Thousands of Dera followers had gone on a rampage after the conviction, destroying government and private property and waging pitched battles with security forces. At least 38 people were killed in the violence.

The sources added that a similar notice has also been issued for Aditya Insan, the Dera spokesman charged with sedition for inciting violence after Gurmeet Singh was convicted.

The Dera chief was later sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape.

Honeypreet, said to be in her thirties, had gone into hiding, soon after accompanying the Dera chief on a chopper to the Rohtak jail where he is lodged after his conviction.

A photograph of her sitting in the chopper with Gurmeet Singh had gone viral.

Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, parted ways with her Panchkula-based husband before settling at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa in 2009.

Over the years, she has become the most powerful person in the controversial organisation after Gurmeet Singh, who has lakhs of followers.

Described in the Dera website as a prodigy, Honeypreet has a massive fan following in Facebook and Twitter.

She has also acted opposite the flamboyant 50-year-old rape convict in several films and directed one of his films, MSG The Warrior Lion Heart.