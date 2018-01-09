 Looks, acts, behaves like Kim Jong: Union min likens CM Vijayan to North Korean leader | india-news | Hindustan Times
Looks, acts, behaves like Kim Jong: Union min likens CM Vijayan to North Korean leader

Last week, the Kerala CM Pinyari Vijayan had praised Kim Jong-Un for putting up a ‘tough’ resistance against the ‘imperialist’ America better than the Communist-ruled China.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2018 20:55 IST
Union minister Giriraj Singh compared Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan with North Korean leader Kim Jong-In.
Union minister Giriraj Singh compared Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan with North Korean leader Kim Jong-In.(PTI File Photo)

Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Tuesday likened Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un saying they ‘looked, acted and behaved’ similarly.

His statement comes days after Vijayan had lavished praise on Kim Jong-Un for putting up a ‘tough’ resistance against ‘imperialist’ America, better than the Communist-ruled China.

“The Kerala government chief looks like, acts like and behaves like Kim Jong”, Singh told reporters here.

He also alleged that the CPI(M) led LDF government physically annihilated those who raise voices against it.

Vijayan, while addressing a CPI(M) district committee meet at Kozhikode last week had said that North Korea was showcasing a better example in defending against the ‘imperialist’ forces.

