Loud blasts in Karnataka town as 2 trucks with 900 cylinders catch fire

Two trucks carrying 900 LPG cylinders caught fire at Chintamani near Chikaballapur early on Monday, triggering massive explosions.

“As many as 900 gas cylinders burst after two lorries laden with them, and a nearby car, accidentally caught fire near the godown of SNL Gas Agency in Chintamani, about 39km from here,” sub-inspector Liaqat Ali told PTI in Chikaballapur.

What followed were deafening blasts and huge inferno for some time as the cylinders exploded one after the other damaging at least one more car.

“There was no loss of lives or injury as nobody was inside the parked vehicles,” Ali added.

#WATCH: More than 900 cylinders blast near Chintamani (Karnataka) last night. 3 vehicles gutted. pic.twitter.com/hJE4l1dhaF — ANI (@ANI_news) December 26, 2016

The blasts occurred between 12.30am to 1am, he said, adding that police and fire service personnel from Chikkaballapur, Sidalaghatta and Srinivasapura, reached the spot on being informed and doused the blaze within half an hour.

No arrests have been made yet, he said, adding police are investigating the matter.