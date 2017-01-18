 Low-intensity earthquakes jolt Delhi, Mizoram; no casualties reported | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 18, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Low-intensity earthquakes jolt Delhi, Mizoram; no casualties reported

india Updated: Jan 18, 2017 12:41 IST
ANI
ANI
ANI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Low-intensity earthquakes were felt in New Delhi and Mizoram on January 18.(Shutterstock)

An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was felt in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The tremors were felt in the national capital at around 7:16 am.

Meanwhile, tremors of 3.7 magnitude were also felt in Aizwal, Mizoram at the same time.

No reports of any casualty have been reported yet from New Delhi and Mizoram.

A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale had struck several parts of Karachi, Pakistan on Tuesday.

The tremor lasted for 12 seconds but no loss of life or damage to property was reported from the city.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<