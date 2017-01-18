Low-intensity earthquakes jolt Delhi, Mizoram; no casualties reported

An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was felt in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The tremors were felt in the national capital at around 7:16 am.

Meanwhile, tremors of 3.7 magnitude were also felt in Aizwal, Mizoram at the same time.

No reports of any casualty have been reported yet from New Delhi and Mizoram.

A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale had struck several parts of Karachi, Pakistan on Tuesday.

The tremor lasted for 12 seconds but no loss of life or damage to property was reported from the city.