Lucknow: Doctors declare ‘breathing’ woman dead, delay help by 1 hour

A Lucknow woman lay in a critical state without medical help at one of the city’s main hospitals for around an hour after doctors declared her dead only to realise later that she was breathing.

Samsun, 52, was in a coma by the time her family took her to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre on Sunday. She was declared dead after doctors saw her pupils dilated and a flat-line in her ECG (electrocardiography), an indicator of heart activity.

“As the doctors in the medicine ward examined her they saw pupils dilated and the ECG report showed flat or straight lines, indicating she was dead,” said Prof Vijay Kumar, medical superintendent of KGMU.

Family members insisted that she was breathing, but the resident doctors asked them to take her to the casualty ward and get a death certificate.

At the casualty, doctors examined her again and found activity in the heart. They could not declare her dead and give a death certificate and advised life support. This took roughly 60-minutes.

“She is still on ventilator,” Prof Kumar said on Monday morning.

Alleging negligence, family members said even her treatment started late. They said that it was on their request that doctors examined her again.

“When we requested the doctor in the medicine ward to see her again, as we felt there was life, they refused,” said Imran, a family member.

“As the incident came to light, senior doctors were rushed to the patient. Right now she is under treatment but is brain dead,” said Dr NS Verma, KGMU spokesperson.

A probe has been set up by KGMU administration to check whether a mistake was made by the doctors. “We are also waiting for the probe report to know what went wrong,” said a family member.