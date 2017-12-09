Madhya Pradesh: 10 arrested over Maihar communal clash; situation back to normal

Ten people have been arrested following a night-long search carried out by police in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar town, which witnessed communal clash on Friday evening.

The holy town of Maihar, which is famous for its ancient Sharda Devi temple and the home of legendary musician Allauddin Khan, witnessed arson and stone pelting following a dispute between Muslim and Hindu youths over a flag hoisted to mark Milad-ul—Nabi.

Several people were injured in the clash that broke out around 4pm.

Maihar is situated some 40 km from district headquarters Satna, in the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh, bordering Uttar Pradesh.

According to Satna SP, Rajesh Hingankar, shops in the town have opened and the situation is back to normal.

“We have arrested ten people from both communities. All the arrestees were named in the first information reports for being involved in the violence and arson. A few others are still at large, but we will nab them,” the SP said.

The clash had erupted after a group of Muslims alleged that some miscreants had damaged the flag, and took out a vehicle rally in the Purani Basti and Katra Bazaar area in protest.

As the rally was going through the Ghantaghar area they allegedly beat up the local Bajrang Dal leader Mahesh Tiwari and another person.

Both had to be hospitalised. Locals said Tiwari had a long standing dispute with the Muslim youth of the area over various ideological issues.

Within minutes trouble spread and a photo studio in the area and several push carts were set on fire.

Trouble spread to Ghantaghar, Katara Bazaar and Galla Mandi where several shops were damaged and set on fire. Muslims and Hindus came face to face and pelted stones at each other at several places.

Within minutes the entire town, which has a population of around 40,000, came to a standstill even as police scrambled to contain the situation by driving trouble makers off the street and patrolling the sensitive areas.

SP Hingankar said condition of injured Bajrang Dal leader is stable.