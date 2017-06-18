Madhya Pradesh: Another farmer hangs himself in Neemuch, suicide toll now 13

A 60-year old farmer allegedly hanged himself on Sunday from the branch of a tree in his field in Neemuch district, 402 kms from Bhopal, taking the total number of agriculture-related suicides in Madhya Pradesh to 13 since the June 6 violent protests in Mandsaur.

Pyare Lal Oud of Pipiliya Vyas village, nearly 15 kms from the district headquarters, had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank and was also tense over his daughter’s second marriage, sources said.

Pyare Lal ‘s son Dev Karan Oud said the bank loan was one of his main worries.

Sarpanch of the village Kishan Lal Patidar said Pyare Lal Oud committed suicide as he was in distress over loan repayment issues.

Hitesh Patil, town inspector (TI) Neemuch city told HT that the body of the farmer Pyare Lal Oud was sent for post mortem. “We have started investigation into why this farmer hanged himself in his field”, he said.

The farm distress in Madhya Pradesh has been under spotlight since June 6, when five farmers died in police firing during demonstrations to demand a loan waiver and better crop prices.

The spate of farmer suicides continues in Madhya Pradesh since the violent protests erupted in Mandsaur.

So far 13 farmers have ended their lives.

On Friday night, a 40-year-old farmer Jagdish Mori died after consuming insecticide in Dhar district as he was unable to repay a loan taken against his father’s property. Under pressure from moneylenders, a 40-year-old farmer Babulal Verma from Hoshangabad district attempted self immolation on Saturday early morning. Verma, with 60% burns, was referred to Bhopal. In Shivpuri district, a 45-year old debt-ridden farmer Kalla Kevat hanged himself from a tree on Thursday as he was in distress due to mounting loan burden.