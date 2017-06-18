Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan cancels Russia tour

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to put off his six-day visit to Russia, starting on Sunday.

“Chouhan’s six-day visit to Russia from today stands cancelled,” said SK Mishra, principal secretary to the chief minister.

The chief minister’s visit was aimed at branding and marketing Madhya Pradesh in Russia primarily to attract investments, Mishra told PTI on Sunday.

The development assumes significance as it has come at a time when Congress is targeting Chouhan and backing the farmers who are angry at the state government.

Congress has staged an impressive 72-hour satyagraha supporting farmers’ demands, which include loan waiver, satisfactory price for farm produce among other things.

The satyagraha started in Bhopal and ended in Dhar on Saturday.

Farmers agitation in Madhya Pradesh had turned violent and police firing had left five farmers dead and six injured on June 6 in Mandsaur district.