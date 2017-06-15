Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan making false promises, say kin

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit does not seem to have impressed the family of deceased farmers and other villagers.

In Barwan, situated 30km from Mandsaur where Ghanshyam Dhakar — the sixth victim who died of injuries in lathicharge — farmers spoke about their grievances with the authorities.

Amritram Raikwar, 65, and Mohanlal, 45, said they were not happy with the chief minister.

“Who allows farmers to be shot dead? This has not happened before in this area. No one expected that farmers would be shot. Lathicharge is fine. The chief minister is here just to show others that he cares, we are not impressed,” said Raikwar.

Dhakar’s wife Rekha Bai said Chouhan had assured of action but nothing had been done yet.

The family of Abhishek, another victim, echoed the sentiments. Dinesh Patidar, Abhishek’s father, said: “I am not happy with the CM. He had assured action would be taken but nothing has happened.”