Madras HC closes Pushpa’s suit against Sasikala’s appointment as AIADMK chief

The Madras high court on Monday closed a civil suit filed by Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa seeking to restrain the AIADMK from appointing Sasikala Natarajan as party general secretary following the death of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Justice K Kalyanasundaram had on December 23 reserved his orders on an application by filed AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan seeking rejection of the plea of Pushpa and her husband.

Allowing AIADMK’s application, the judge said, “In view of allowing the application, the suit filed by Sasikala Pushpa and her husband stands closed.”

Pushpa, who was expelled from the AIADMK, had submitted in her suit that the basic eligibility criteria to contest the election for the post of AIADMK general secretary was that the contestant must have been a primary member of the party continuously for five years, a norm Sasikala Natarajan did not fulfil.