Madurai readies for traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu

Armed with an ordinance, Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam will participate in bull-taming sport Jallikattu at Alanganallur in Madurai on Sunday morning.

Shortly after governor Vidyasagar Rao gave his consent, the state government promulgated the ordinance to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act ,1960, facilitating Jallikattu.

According to a press statement issued by the Raj Bhavan late on Saturday night, the ordinance has been issued to preserve the cultural heritage of the state of Tamil Nadu and to ensure survival and well-being of the native breed of bulls.

The chief minister also thanked PM Narendra Modi for his support and assistance.

Preparations were on in full swing at three venues in Madurai — Alanganallur, Avanipuram and Palamedu — and hundreds of other villages in southern Tamil Nadu. The state government has issued instructions to district collectors to supervise the arrangements to ensure Jallikattu is held without any complaints of cruelty.

Madurai district collector Veeraraghava Rao inspected Alanganallur village, where the chief minister is scheduled to participate in the Jallikattu event at 10am. Most of the houses in the village have at least one bull that participates in the sport. An organiser said about 700 bulls were ready for the “dangal” with bull tamers in the three villages alone.

Animal welfare activists, however, are likely to challenge the ordinance once they go through the fine print of the text, said a senior official of the Animal Welfare Board of India.