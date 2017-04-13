Magadh University staff risk getting sacked if found at tea stalls during office hours

Qamar Ahsan , the new vice-chancellor of Magadh University (MU) in Gaya, has sent out a clarion message to his staff, asking them to shape up or ship out.

Among his many instructions to staff, is one which puts them at risk of earning a pink slip should anyone be found at tea stalls during office hours.

“Let me not catch you at chhai dukaan (tea stall) during work time. Beware! You could even earn a pink slip,” he told his office staff while inspecting the establishment section, where he found many chairs vacant on Thursday morning.

The mountain of files stacked up on desks and university sections sans staff also piqued Ahsan. He has now vowed to clear up the mess and spelt out the dos and don’ts.

His first instruction: There should be no file left on the table at the end of the day. Each staff has to ‘clean-up’ the pile, before he leaves.

Second: The university won’t tolerate habitual latecomers, lax personnel are not acceptable.

Third: Sauntering out for tea during office hours could put you at risk of earning a pink slip.

To enforce work ethics, the VC has made it a routine to be the first to report to office, inspect attendance of staff and issue notes on what went wrong.

Absences of senior staff, empty chairs, unengaged classes have upset his reform zeal, but he is not giving up.

“I am determined to get the MU back on rails,” he says. “How can you allow staff to be out of their offices on a work day,” he says, adding, “Either they mend their ways fast or come in my firing line.”

Ahsan is trying to streamline administration, admissions, examination schedule and publication of results in sync with the university calendar and trying to bring them onto a digital platform. He has initiated a process to issue admit cards, results, marksheets and certificates online so as to cut rush at MU counters.

Ahsan, who was appointed on March 20, has served in various administrative capacities in universities of Bihar and Jharkhand (B N Mandal University, Madhepura; Maulana Mazharul Haq Arabic and Persian University, Patna; and Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Dumka).

Established on March 1, 1962, MU has 44 constituent and 105 affiliated colleges, in which about 4 lakh students pursue studies in different streams. The government has decided to carve out Patliputra University from MU colleges in Patna and Nalanda districts.