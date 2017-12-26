Magazine hailing Hizbul’s Burhan Wani on sale at Jor Mela in Punjab

A magazine featuring slain terrorist Burhan Wani of the Hizbul Mujahideen on its cover was on sale at the ‘Jor Mela’ in Fatehgarh Sahib following which Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said the police would look into the matter if there was any anti-national activity.

On a visit here, the chief minister was confronted by media about sale of the controversial magazine.

If there is any anti-national activity, police will look into it, Singh said.

An article on global terror group, the Islamic State or ISIS and a picture of Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in chief minister Beant Singh assassination case, also featured in the 42-page magazine.

The ‘Jor Mela’, which began on December 25 and ends on December 27, is held every year to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, the young sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.