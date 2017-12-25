Magenta Line inauguration: What Noida jinx, Modi asks as he praises Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday for visiting Noida to inaugurate Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, discarding a superstition that made the city out of bound for CMs for long.

It’s widely believed by the state’s politicians that it’s a bad omen for a chief minister to visit the city. The fallacy became particularly popular after Mayawati, who visited the city as chief minister in 2011, lost power to Samajwadi Party next year.

Her successor Akhilesh Yadav publically rubbished the “myth” claiming it was ploy by the bureaucrats to keep the chief ministers off the city, But he too avoided visiting it during his tenure.

Adityanath visited Noida two days earlier and again accompanied the Prime Minister to the city for the inauguration of the new Metro Line that will bring parts of south Delhi closer to it by at least 30 minutes.

“Unfortunately there were superstitions associated with Noida and in his own style, Yogi Adityanath has risen above these superstitions and came to Noida. If anybody thinks not going to a place will prolong their CM tenure and vice versa, such a person does not deserve to be the chief minister in the first place,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister further went on to add that because of Adityanath’s attire his critics often perceive that saffron clad chief minister is not “modern enough.”

“I am very happy that Yogi Adityanath Ji has come to Noida. Faith is important but blind faith is not,” the Prime Minister said.

He further claimed as chief minister of Gujarat he himself had also broken many such jinxes by visiting the so-called inauspicious places.

“When I became CM, people told me of a few places where no CMs went because they were inauspicious. I was clear... I would go to all those places in my first year itself. Driven by blind faith and superstition, leaders never went to places for decades. How unfortunate is that,” Modi said.

Noida residents also hailed Adityanath’s visit, saying they would prefer such leaders who visit people when in power.

“Everyone is willing to meet people and go to all constituencies when they are seeking votes. But only true leaders visit people and ‘inauspicious’ constituencies even after being in power,” said Raj Kumar Nagar, a resident of Sarfabad village in Noida.

Modi said good governance was the key to all-round development and it was time people shun the attitude of seeking personal gains while drawing up public schemes, adding the BJP had taken decisions in national interest.

“Governance cannot happen when the dominant thought process begins at ‘mera kya’ and ends at ‘mujhe kya’. We have changed these mindsets. For us, decisions are about national interest and not political gains.”

Modi said his government was focussing on expanding infrastructure development in India and “work on railway infrastructure, expanding road network is happening at a historic pace under the tenure of our government at the Centre”.

Earlier, Modi threw open the 12.6-km Kalkaji-Botanical Garden Magenta Line of the metro track the connects south Delhi with Noida.

Modi flagged off the new Metro, decked with marigold flowers, from Noida and took a ride on the train to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary station along with Adityanath.

In his speech, Modi remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 93rd birthday “who gave us the vision to walk on the path of development”.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji is the ‘Bharat Marg Vidhata.’ He has shown us the way towards development. He focussed on futuristic road infrastructure.

“I convey my greetings on the occasion of Christmas. Today we mark the birthdays of two Bharat Ratnas. One is Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and the second, Atalji. It is due to the people of Uttar Pradesh that the nation has got a strong and stable Government. I will always remain grateful to UP for their affection.”

In his address, Adityanath said the new Metro line would prove to be a milestone towards realizing the dreams of development for Noida and Greater Noida region.

“Today is Christmas and it is also the birthday of Vajpayeeji, I thank the PM for giving Uttar Pradesh the offering of this new metro line on this occasion. We are going to bring new metro lines in Kanpur and Agra.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, was not invited to the inauguration.

(With agency inputs)