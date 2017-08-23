Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes parts of Kutch in Gujarat

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on Richter scale was registered in parts of Kutch district of Gujarat on Wednesday.

No casualties or damage to property were reported due to the earthquake which was reported near Dudhai village in Anjar tehsil of the district.

An official of Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said the earthquake, with its epicentre 16 km north-north east of Dudhai, was recorded at 3.12 pm.

“There are no reports of any damage to property or life,” said Kutch collector Ramya Mohan.