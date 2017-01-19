Maharashtra civic polls: NDA allies to form separate front against Sena, BJP

Citing “ignorant attitude” of BJP and Shiv Sena towards them amid the seat-sharing talks for upcoming civic polls, at least three constituents of NDA have decided to form a separate political front to contest against the ruling parties.

“Despite having an alliance, we have been ignored by the BJP while they talk of alliance for upcoming BMC and other municipal corporations and Zilla Parishad polls,” Shiv Sangram president Vinayak Mete said on Wednesday.

The allies are: Swabhimani Shetakari Sanghatana, Rashtriya Samaj Party and Shiv Sangram.

Mete said they have some pockets of influence in Mumbai as well nine other corporations and 25 Zilla Parishads.

The elections are slated for next month.

Mete said he met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and urged him to consider views of the ‘Mahayuti’ constituents on forging alliance with Sena.

“I am yet to hear from CM...Enough is enough. I, Raju Shetti of SSS and Mahadev Jankar of RSP have decided to form a new front and we will announce our candidates against BJP and Sena in the corporation and ZP election across the state,” the Maratha leader said.

The name of the proposed front and the seats to be contested is yet to be decided by these leaders.

Jankar, who heads animal husbandry department, belongs to Dhangar (shepherd) community which has a considerable presence in more than 145 assembly constituencies.

Shetti, a farmers’ leader and an MP, has a strong base in Kolhapur and Sangli while Shiv Sangram has some pockets of influence in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sangram has registered itself as a political party with the Election Commission.

Mete will make an official announcement in Pune on Friday.