 Maharashtra: Daughter-in-law, lover held for killing elderly couple in Jalna | india-news | Hindustan Times
Maharashtra: Daughter-in-law, lover held for killing elderly couple in Jalna

india Updated: Feb 04, 2017 00:34 IST
PTI
PTI
Maharashtra

The couple were killed by their daughter-in-law and lover.(Reuters File Photo)

Police claimed to have cracked the case of a mysterious death of an aged couple by arresting their daughter-in-law and her lover on charges of killing them.

Subdivisional police officer Santosh Walke said the bodies of Namdev Hanwate(76) and his wife Janabai (68) were found in a well at Talni village in Mantha tehsil of the district on January 26.

“Prima facie it appeared that the couple had committed suicide. However, during investigation it was revealed that their daughter-in-law and her cousin brother-in-law were having illicit relation,” said the officer.

They battered the old couple and threw them in the well in a half conscious state. It was revealed in autopsy report that the senior citizen couple were brutally bashed up, said the official.

Both the accused have confessed to the crime during interrogation, Walke added.

