Maharashtra doctor accused of ‘exploiting’ Patna woman, arrested

The Patna police, on Saturday, booked a doctor who is pursuing a course at the Patna medical college and hospital (PMCH), on the basis of a woman’s allegation that he had exploited her sexually, on the promise that he would marry her.

The arrested doctor has been identified as Amit Premchand, a resident of Nagpur in Maharashtra. He is pursuing a ‘Doctor of Medicine’ (MD) course in pathology at PMCH. He is staying at present in PG Boys’ hostel, on the PMCH premises.

Confirming the doctor’s arrest, Patna’s City SP (Central) Chandan Kumar Kushwaha said that the complainant, a resident of B N Arya road in Patna’s Alamganj police station area, had claimed that she was ‘exploited sexually’ for several months by Premchand.

The incident came to the fore when the woman, along with her family members, reached the Pirbahore police station in central Patna, and lodged a complaint against the doctor.

In her complaint, the woman said she had first met the accused at ‘Gold’s Gym’ in Rajendra Nagar locality of central Patna, on April 25, 2016. She became friends with him after she came to know that he was a doctor studying at PMCH.

Later, she claimed, Premchand proposed to marry her and started visiting her house. After a few weeks, the woman claimed, he took her to his hostel and the two became physically familiar. Thereafter, he ‘exploited her sexually’ on several occasions, on the pretext of marriage.

In October 2016, said the woman, their mothers met each other and decided to fix the date of their wedding. As per the complainant woman’s claim, the wedding plan fell through when the boy’s side demanded Rs 50 lakh from her family, as dowry.

As such, feeling she had been wronged, the woman lodged an FIR in this regard at the Pirbahore police station, under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

She also submitted ‘proof’ of her relationship with the doctor, to the police. A medical examination was conducted on the woman and her statement was recorded under section 167 of CrPC, in presence of the judicial magistrate of the Patna civil court.

Thereafter, Premchand was arrested and produced in court.

Premchand, oOn the other hand, said that he was agreeable to wed the woman and waited for her to say ‘yes’, from October 2016 till the Holi festival last month. But she kept ‘dilly-dallying’.