 Maharashtra: Six feared dead after fire breaks out in hotel in Gondia | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Maharashtra: Six feared dead after fire breaks out in hotel in Gondia

india Updated: Dec 21, 2016 13:13 IST
ANI
ANI
Gondia
Highlight Story

At least six people are feared to be dead and several others injured after a massive fire broke out in a hotel in Gondia (Twitter Photo via ANI)

At least six persons were killed in their sleep when a fire broke out in Hotel Bindal in this eastern Maharashtra town early on Wednesday, an official said.

“The blaze was noticed around 3.30 am when the victims were fast asleep. Six men have been charred to death. Some others are feared trapped inside,” Gondia police officer Jitendra Borkar told IANS.

Five fire tenders and tankers were pressed into service to battle the flames which were brought under control after nearly seven hours.

A search is on to rescue some other guests feared trapped in the hotel. The cause of the fire is being investigated, Borkar added.

A tribal-dominated district, Gondia is around 170 km east of Nagpur and bordering Madhya Pradesh.

tags

more from india

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<