Make youth aware of sacrifices by armed forces: UGC to universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all universities across the country to arrange different programmes to generate awareness among the youth about the sacrifices made by our armed forces.

The directive came ahead of the Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7 following a communication by the defence ministry in this regard.

A letter form the UGC to the universities said, “Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 to commemorate the supreme sacrifices made by our valiant Armed Forces personnel for protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country.”

“The universities are requested to arrange functions/talks for students in their colleges or institutes to generate awareness among the youth about the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces and the significance of the day in our lives,” it said.