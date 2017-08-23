Malegaon 2008 blast case: I am grateful to Army says Lt Col Purohit after getting bail

“The army did not let me down. I have full faith in the army, my colleagues and my regiment,” were the words of Lt Col Prasad Purohit on Tuesday during his brief interaction with media outside the special NIA court.

Purohit was brought before the special NIA court on Tuesday morning for the regular hearing in connection with 2008 Malegaon blast case. Purohit had only one thing to say repeatedly, “I am very happy and want to return to my two families. One family is my army and my colleagues and second is my family – my mother, wife, sons and two dogs.”

Purohit was granted bail by the Apex court on Monday morning after he spent nine years in the jail for his alleged role in the blast case. After his release, Purohit would be reinstated in the force and is expected to resume his duty soon.

“I want to wear my uniform, I am wedded to it. I am very happy to get back into the service of the best organisation in the country if not the world, the Indian army,” Purohit said.

In all his interaction Purohit had only one thing to say that he was grateful of Indian Army. “It has never been in the tradition or ethos of the army to let anybody down. Army has given me everything, my unit, colleagues stood by me. Never even once I felt that I was out of army,” Purohit said. “Army is the only institution in the country only which is not shaken by the ripples of what is happening in the society,” Purohit added.

After being released from the jail Purohit said he would first want to spend time with his family as he has been away from them for nine years. “I want to lunch with my mother. My wife has struggled a lot in all these years and I want to say I love her a lot,” Purohit said with smile.

Purohit’s release from jail was advanced after the lawyers approached the Supreme court for modification of the conditions of the bail order on Tuesday afternoon.

The Apex court while granting bail had asked to furnish two solvent sureties before the special court. However, as the process takes lot of time, the lawyers for Purohit moved the Supreme Court for modification of the order.

The court allowed the plea and modified the order. Purohit was asked to furnish personal surety along with cash surety of two people for one lakh each.

The order took time till evening to be conveyed to the court and procedure with the court ended late on Tuesday evening. It was only after these formalities were done, Purohit could be released.

Purohit was taken back to Taloja jail in the evening for completing further formalities and the call to release him would be taken up by jail officials