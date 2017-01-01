Mallya questions partiality of investigating agencies under ‘corruption-free’ PM

Absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is facing a loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crores, said on Sunday that he hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi can guarantee that investigating agencies can be ‘fair’ and ‘impartial’ this year.

In a series of tweets posted on New Year’s day, Mallya said that while the PM Modi advocates the use of technology, the enforcement agencies ‘refuse’ to do so. He goes on to appeal to the ‘dynamic, forward-thinking and corruption-free’ Prime Minister to guarantee that the ‘criminal agencies under his control’ are ‘fair, impartial and legal’.

In 2017 I would only hope that PM Modi Ji's vision can be correctly fairly legally and impartially executed by his Government. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 1, 2017

Will our dynamic forward thinking corruption free PM care to guarantee that criminal agencies under his control are fair impartial and legal — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 1, 2017

The former Rajya Sabha MP, who left in March last year and is reportedly living in London, is wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Indian government suspended his diplomatic passport after a special court in Mumbai issued non-bailable warrants against Mallya.

A group of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) has already rejected his offer to repay part of the dues and told the Supreme Court they wanted him to return to India so they could negotiate with him personally over the total owed.