Mallya questions partiality of investigating agencies under ‘corruption-free’ PM

india Updated: Jan 01, 2017 13:05 IST
ANI, New Delhi
Chairman Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya speaks at an event during the Civil Aviation Week - Airport & Airline 2007 Expo or AA 07, in New Delhi on March 27, 2007. (AP File)

Absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is facing a loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crores, said on Sunday that he hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi can guarantee that investigating agencies can be ‘fair’ and ‘impartial’ this year.

In a series of tweets posted on New Year’s day, Mallya said that while the PM Modi advocates the use of technology, the enforcement agencies ‘refuse’ to do so. He goes on to appeal to the ‘dynamic, forward-thinking and corruption-free’ Prime Minister to guarantee that the ‘criminal agencies under his control’ are ‘fair, impartial and legal’.

The former Rajya Sabha MP, who left in March last year and is reportedly living in London, is wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Indian government suspended his diplomatic passport after a special court in Mumbai issued non-bailable warrants against Mallya.

A group of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) has already rejected his offer to repay part of the dues and told the Supreme Court they wanted him to return to India so they could negotiate with him personally over the total owed.

