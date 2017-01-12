Mamata accuses PM Modi of removing key files related to demonetisation decision

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s tirade against the government’s currency recall reached a new crescendo as the Trinamool Congress leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of removing crucial files related to the decision.

She also urged the Reserve Bank of India to “stand up” against the “anti-people” government and reveal the quantum of money released to the states after the junking of Rs 1000 and Rs 500.

“Crucial files are being removed by Narendra Modi and his office. We will get to know the magnitude of the scam only after Modi is ousted from office,” she told a rally outside the central bank office in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“This demonetisation is a ploy to change white money into black and black money into white.”

Hours later, Union minister Venkaiah Naidu hit back, saying the Trinamool leader’s comments reflected the “”lowest that politicians can stoop to”.

“I am shocked and depressed over the abusive language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This only reflects their frustration over the growing popularity of Prime Minister and BJP,” said the urban development minister.

Banerjee has been at the forefront of the opposition to demonetisation and has addressed several rallies attacking the prime minister for a decision that she says has hurt the rural poor and farmers.

She also criticised the arrest of two of her parliamentarians – Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay – over a multi-crore chit fund scam, saying the Central Bureau of Investigation was targeting the Trinamool because of its opposition to demonetisation. The Trinamool was staging a 72-hour sit-in outside the RBI office here.

“The RBI was kept in the dark about the decision. It should stand up against the Modi government and reveal the real reasons behind demonetisation. It should make public how much money has been pumped back into the economy and the amount of money states have received post demonetisation,” Banerjee said.