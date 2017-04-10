Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, seeks funds over Rs10,000 crore due to Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking release of funds over Rs 10,000 crore due to the state under various centrally sponsored schemes.

In nearly half an hour meeting, Banerjee, who has long been seeking loan waiver for her state, discussed West Bengal’s debt situation but said that there was no talk on the Teesta river water sharing accord with Bangladesh.

“We discussed about the debt situation of the state and release of funds due to the state under various projects and schemes,” Banerjee said after her meeting with Modi.

“Around Rs 10,459 crore is pending with the Centre, I apprised the Prime Minister about that and the problems arising out of that. I requested him to ensure that the funds are released. He said he will try to release the funds,” she added.