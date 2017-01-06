Mamata Banerjee proposes a national government to run country, minus PM Modi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged President Pranab Mukherjee to “save the country “at this hour of crisis” and pressed for a national government, minus Prime Minister Modi, to run the country.

A national government is formed when different political parties come together to collectively govern a country.

“Forget your political identities. Come forward to form a national government. Even other leaders from the BJP such as LK Advani, Rajnath Singh or Arun Jaitley can take the initiative to form a national government... But Narendra Modi can’t run the government,” Mamata said after an administrative meeting at the Town Hall.

Stating that at present there was no central government in the country, Banerjee urged President Pranab Mukherjee to intervene. “It is only the President who can save the country at this hour of crisis. There is no government in the country now. It is not possible for Narendra Modi to run the country. He is using several central agencies for his purpose. Everyday he is breaking old structures,” she said.

Mamata’s comments came a day after President Mukherjee said the government’s demonetisation move might slow down the economy and advised extra caution to ensure that the poor were protected from the economic slump.

The TMC chief, who has been a vocal critic of the note ban, has alleged that the Centre orchestrated the arrest of two of her MPs — Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay — by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to get back at her.

She had also demanded an investigation against PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.