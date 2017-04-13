Mamata Banerjee should come clear on triple talaq: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday dared West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to come clear on the issue of triple talaq.

“It is said that after Uttar Pradesh the maximum number of women affected by triple talaq is in West Bengal. What have you (Mamata) got to say about these victims of triple talaq,” Prasad said.

“We want to ask the Chief Minister of West Bengal as to what is her stand as far as rank injustice to the victims of triple talaq is concerned,” Prasad said.

Mamata Banerjee has sided with Muslim organisations opposing the ban on triple talaq.

“This (triple talaq) is not the question of worship or faith. This is question of gender justice, gender equality, gender dignity. Should a large number of women in India after 70 years of independence live in such injustice that mere three words end their marriage,” Prasad said.

He said the practice of triple talaq is as “unconstitutional” as discrimination by an upper caste Hindu against a Dalit.

“We respect faith and worship. But every pernicious practice is not a part of worship,” he said.

The law minister said that more than 20 Muslim countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, have regulated divorce, so why can’t the same be done in a secular country like India.

“If Islamic countries can regulate triple talaq and it is not deemed against shariah, then why can’t we do it in a secular country like India,” he said.

He said that the Narendra Modi government has challenged the practice of triple talaq in Supreme Court and the apex court is slated to hear the matter soon.