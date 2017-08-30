Mamata nominates Derek O’Brien as transport panel chief, replaces Mukul Roy

In an indication of a bitter battle within the ruling party of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is learnt to have nominated Derek O’Brien as the head of the transport and tourism panel, replacing Mukul Roy.

Roy was made the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture last year. But since he is no longer in the good books of Banerjee, her trusted aide O’Brien has been picked to head the important panel.

On Tuesday, O’Brien also took oath after being re-nominated to the Upper House. Along with him, Trinamool’s first MP from Darjeeling district Shanta Chhetri and former Congress state chief turned TMC leader Manas Bhuiyan also took oath.

The cold war between Roy and Banerjee has been brewing for some time now. The battle started after Roy allegedly started hobnobbing with BJP leaders and also avoided arrest by the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam.