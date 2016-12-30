 Mamata silent on Yadav family feud, says BJP should not get a single vote in UP | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 30, 2016-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mamata silent on Yadav family feud, says BJP should not get a single vote in UP

india Updated: Dec 30, 2016 21:09 IST
PTI
PTI
Kolkata
Highlight Story

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses the media at her office, Nabanna, near Kolkata on Friday. (PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday declined to comment on the internal squabbles of the Samajwadi Party, but said the BJP should not get a single vote in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

“It is SP’s internal matter. I do not want to say anything on it,” she told a press conference at the state secretariat when asked to comment on the developments in that party.

“But whoever wins, be it BSP or SP, BJP should not get a single vote. They (Modi government) are threatening Mayawati. They are threatening those who have opposed their (demonetisation) decision. They are only spreading lies and canards. They believe in the theory of Goebbels,” she added.

Banerjee had addressed a public meeting against demonetisation in Lucknow last month which had been attended by Uttar Pradesh ministers.

“They (BJP) are committing mistakes everyday. They had committed a mistake in Bihar where Lalu (Prasad) and Nitish (Kumar) won the election,” she said.

Continuing with her attack on the saffron party, Banerjee said, “Within seven days of Jayalalithaa’s demise, they had conducted a raid (on the Tamil Nadu chief secretary). If Chandrababu Naidu raises his voice, they will conduct a raid on him as well.”

tags

more from india

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<