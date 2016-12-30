Mamata silent on Yadav family feud, says BJP should not get a single vote in UP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday declined to comment on the internal squabbles of the Samajwadi Party, but said the BJP should not get a single vote in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

“It is SP’s internal matter. I do not want to say anything on it,” she told a press conference at the state secretariat when asked to comment on the developments in that party.

“But whoever wins, be it BSP or SP, BJP should not get a single vote. They (Modi government) are threatening Mayawati. They are threatening those who have opposed their (demonetisation) decision. They are only spreading lies and canards. They believe in the theory of Goebbels,” she added.

Banerjee had addressed a public meeting against demonetisation in Lucknow last month which had been attended by Uttar Pradesh ministers.

“They (BJP) are committing mistakes everyday. They had committed a mistake in Bihar where Lalu (Prasad) and Nitish (Kumar) won the election,” she said.

Continuing with her attack on the saffron party, Banerjee said, “Within seven days of Jayalalithaa’s demise, they had conducted a raid (on the Tamil Nadu chief secretary). If Chandrababu Naidu raises his voice, they will conduct a raid on him as well.”