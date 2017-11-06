Demonetisation protest: Mamata asks people to change profile photo to black on Nov 8

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government by terming the goods and services tax as the “Great Selfish Tax to harass people and finish the economy”.

She said demonetisation was a disaster and urged social media users to change their profile pictures to a black square on November 8 to protest against the note ban.

“Great Selfish Tax (GST) to harass the people. To take away jobs. To hurt businesses. To finish the economy. GoI totally failed to tackle #GST (sic),” she posted on Twitter.

“#Noteban is a disaster. On #Nov8BlackDay to protest against this scam that destroyed the economy, let us also change our Twitter DP to black,” the chief minister tweeted.

Trinamool Congress had earlier announced that it would observe ‘Black Day’ on November 8 to protest against demonetisation across West Bengal.