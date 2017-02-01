Man beheads wife suspecting affair, roams with her head in Rajasthan village

In a horrific incident, a youth axed his wife’s head and roamed in the village with it before the police arrested him on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Dhareli village under the Ingoria police station jurisdiction, 35 km away from district headquarters of Ujjain.

Superintendent of police Manohar Singh Verma said the youth suspected his wife of having an affair.

According to police sources, Narayan Singh(38), son of Kalu Singh, was furious when he saw his wife with another man on Monday evening. He could not sleep all night.

On Tuesday, when his wife brought food for him at the field, the couple had an altercation. Narayan then struck at her neck with a sword and severed it from the body. Then he roamed in the area with his wife’s head in his hand, before cops arrested him. A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against him.

Narayan, however, has shown no remorse and said his wife deserved to be killed as she had betrayed his faith.