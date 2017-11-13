Man detained for talking about ‘happy bomb’ on board Jet Airways Kochi flight

A man on Monday taken into custody after he was overheard talking about a “happy bomb” by a worker of Jet Airways at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), an airport official said.

Clince Varghese from Thrissur district was heard saying he had a “happy bomb”. The ground staff told the supervisory officers who in turn informed the CISF and the domestic terminal manager, he said.

Varghese was scheduled to board flight 9W 825 Cochin-Mumbai of Jet Airways.

Subsequently, he was offloaded and his baggage was checked throughly.

He was later handed over to the police. During questioning, he told officials he was expressing happiness to his friend in Mumbai on Facebook chat, the official said.

Another person accompanying him was also detained and questioned, the official added.

An airport spokesperson said that after the incident, all passengers were offloaded for completing security procedures.

The flight was scheduled to leave at 12:05 pm, he said.

Jet Airways spokesperson in a statement said the flight was rescheduled to take off at 1402 hours, “with a delay of two hours on account of a security-related matter”.

“The airline has informed the authority concerned of the same for further necessary action and has offered full cooperation as required,” the spokesperson said.