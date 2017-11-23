 Man dies of heart attack onboard aircraft at Varanasi airport | india-news | Hindustan Times
Man dies of heart attack onboard aircraft at Varanasi airport

The incident was reported at the Varansai airport when an Indigo airlines flight (6E-711) was on the runway to take off for Mumbai.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2017 14:31 IST
The passenger was reportedly travelling alone.
The passenger was reportedly travelling alone.

A 65-year-old man on Thursday died onboard a Varanasi-Mumbai flight after he reportedly suffered a heart attack, officials said.

The incident was reported at about 10:20am at the Varansai airport when an Indigo airlines flight (6E-711) was on the runway to take off for Mumbai, they said.

A passenger IB Tripathy (65), travelling alone, reportedly suffered a heart attack and died, they added.

The police are taking the case forward, they said.

