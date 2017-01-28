 Man electrocuted standing in bank queue in UP | india-news | Hindustan Times
Man electrocuted standing in bank queue in UP

india Updated: Jan 28, 2017 15:04 IST
PTI
PTI
Ballia (UP)
The man was standing in a queue when he tried to place his bag on a nearby trolley-mounted transformer of the bank.(HT Representative Photo)

A 52-year-old man was electrocuted while standing in a queue to withdraw money from a bank in Sahatwar police station area here, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Puranmasi, of Dumari village was standing in the queue at the Sahatwar branch of State Bank of India on Friday when he tried to place his bag on a nearby trolley-mounted transformer of the bank, superintendent of police RP Singh said.

He was electrocuted and died on the spot, police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been lodged against unidentified persons for negligence, they added.

