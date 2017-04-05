Man held after allegedly raping woman for nine months, forcing her to abort twice

Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly raping a woman for nine months and blackmailing her with video tapes of the act.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said that an Assamese woman lodged a complaint on Tuesday that the accused raped her several times during the past nine months and forced her to abort twice.

The accused was arrested from his Salt Lake residence in the eastern fringe of the city after prolonged interrogation.

The woman in her early 30s alleged that after the man befriended her on a social networking site, they met at a restaurant sometime early last year where they consumed alcohol, the officer said.

She claimed that she then fell unconscious and the accused took her to a guest house and raped her.

The victim also accused the man of threatening her to release a video he had filmed of the rape.