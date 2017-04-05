 Man held after allegedly raping woman for nine months, forcing her to abort twice | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Man held after allegedly raping woman for nine months, forcing her to abort twice

india Updated: Apr 05, 2017 22:32 IST
PTI
Woman raped

A senior Kolkata Police officer said that an Assamese woman lodged a complaint on Tuesday that the accused raped her several times during the past nine months and forced her to abort twice.(HT File Photo)

Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly raping a woman for nine months and blackmailing her with video tapes of the act.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said that an Assamese woman lodged a complaint on Tuesday that the accused raped her several times during the past nine months and forced her to abort twice.

The accused was arrested from his Salt Lake residence in the eastern fringe of the city after prolonged interrogation.

The woman in her early 30s alleged that after the man befriended her on a social networking site, they met at a restaurant sometime early last year where they consumed alcohol, the officer said.

She claimed that she then fell unconscious and the accused took her to a guest house and raped her.

The victim also accused the man of threatening her to release a video he had filmed of the rape.

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you