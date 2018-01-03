 Man held while moving suspiciously near Air Force station | india-news | Hindustan Times
Man held while moving suspiciously near Air Force station

india Updated: Jan 03, 2018 15:19 IST
A man, who appeared to be mentally unsound, was arrested near the Air Force station in Thane.
The Thane police in Maharashtra have arrested a man hailing from Jammu and Kashmir after he was found moving in a suspicious manner near the Air Force Station in the city.

Shoukath Ahmed Kasam Katanan Sayyed (35) was spotted moving near the boundary wall of the Air Force station in Kolshet here, a restricted area, on Tuesday morning.

Sayyed, who hails from Srinagar, was booked under section 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC, said police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar.

However, his appearance was bedraggled, and he seemed to be mentally unsound, a source in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said.

ATS officials were also questioning him, the source said.

