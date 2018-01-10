Man sets himself ablaze on street in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh

A 48-year-old man, booked for killing his wife, allegedly attempted suicide on Wednesday by setting himself on fire in full public view, police said.

The incident occurred when the man, later identified as M Mahalakshmi Naidu, arrived in Pendurthi area at around 10am, doused himself in petrol and set himself ablaze before anybody could realise what was happening, a police official said.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Pendurthi police station inspector J Murali said many pedestrians and motorists watched the incident, but nobody came forward to help the man who was screaming.

“Many people just looked on as Naidu was on fire. Even a water tanker of the city civic body passed by Naidu,” he said.

On receipt of information, a police team rushed to the spot and put out flames.

Naidu was rushed to hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical as he has suffered 65% burns, Murali said.

Naidu, working as a security guard, was arrested in October 2016 for allegedly killing his wife M Rajeswari (40) in a fit of rage, the officer said, adding that he was recently released from the jail on conditional bail.

When asked about the trigger behind Naidu attempting the extreme step, the inspector said that his relatives had claimed that Naidu’s brothers-in-law were trying to usurp a piece of land owned by him.

Further investigation is on, Murali said.