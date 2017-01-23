Man with health condition held for tearing pages of holy book in Golden Temple

A Delhi resident was arrested on Monday for tearing pages of the holy book ‘gutka’ inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The man, identified as Jatinder Chadha, was booked under section 295-A (hurting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code.

Amritsar police commissioner Nageshwar Rao said: “The accused was doing a ‘paath’ at the Golden Temple for the past few days. He told that he was disturbed due to his health condition. On Monday, he suddenly lost his temper and tore the gutka.”

Chadha was nabbed by the members of Task Force of SGPC when he was tearing the pages of Sukhmani Mani Sahib and was handed over to the police, Rao said.

He said during investigation, it was found that the accused was a resident of Yamuna Vihar in New Delhi and was in Amritsar to pay obeisance as he was suffering from a skin disease psoriasis due to which he was also diagnosed a patient of depression.

He said Chadha had arrived at Golden Temple on 29 December last year and started performing service to clean used utensils, brooming on marbled periphery of the holy place besides regular recitation of Sukhmani Sahib Paath with the belief that his disease would be cured.

In a fit of depression on Monday, he started tearing the pages of the religious scripture, he said.

