Mandsaur protests: Modi-Chouhan government wants farmer-free India, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday launched a 72-hour sit-in protest against the Madhya Pradesh government’s alleged failure to address farmers’ problems, mounting pressure on chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over an ongoing farmers’ agitation.

The Congress agitation in Bhopal started a few hours after Chouhan visited Mandsaur where six farmers were killed in police firing after rampaging protesters torched vehicles, ransacked property and attacked officials.

Scindia was arrested on Tuesday while trying to visit Mandsaur to meet the families of the farmers killed, who were demanding loan waivers and better prices for their produce.

A large number of farmers, especially from Bundelkhand and Chambal regions, and party workers from different districts are participating in what the Congress has termed a ‘satyagraha’.

On the way to Bhopal from Indore, Scindia addressed farmers at many places and held interactions with them. “Yeh Modi-Chouhan ki sarkar kisan-mukt Bharat chahti hain (This Modi-Chouhan government wants a farmer-free India),” he told farmers at Bharosa on the Indore-Bhopal road.

Scindia also interacted with in Dewas district. Farmers told him they had been waiting for a long time with their bumper onion produce to sell it in the mandi.

Scindia tweeted that only 250 trolleys of onions were being procured in a day while over a 1000 trolleys were arriving at the mandi daily. “Under such circumstances, it will be impossible for every farmer to sell his onion produce. And he is compelled to sell it to traders on lesser price,” he tweeted.

At Fanda, nearly 20 kms from Bhopal, Scindia went to the home of 85-year-old Kamla Bai Mewada, who was assaulted by policemen during a protest on Friday. She told Scindia that she was beaten up mercilessly and that her son and four grandsons were arrested for their alleged involvement in stone pelting.

Scindia assured her that he will ensure she gets justice. Her 100-year-old husband Shivcharan Mewada was also allegedly beaten by the police, injuring his leg.

Sporadic violence has continued to singe six districts and at least five debt-ridden farmers have committed suicide since the June 6 firing. The state registered a farmer suicide every five hours last year, official figures show.