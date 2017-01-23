 Maneka-led NGO denies moving SC against Jallikattu ordinance | india-news | Hindustan Times
Maneka-led NGO denies moving SC against Jallikattu ordinance

india Updated: Jan 23, 2017 19:38 IST
PTI, Chennai
AIADMK leader SP Velumani inaugurates cattle race after the urgent law was passed for Jallikattu by the sate government, in Coimbatore on Sunday.(PTI file photo)

People for Animals, an NGO of which Union minister Maneka Gandhi is the chairperson, on Monday said it had not challenged in court the Jallikattu ordinance promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government and termed as “false and mischievous” reports to the contrary.

“It is noticed that some news channels in Tamil Nadu have reported that the ordinance regarding Jallikattu issued by the state government has been challenged before the Supreme Court by the People for Animals. It is hereby clarified this news is not only false but also mischievous,” People for Animals said in a release.

“It is being spread by some channels to mislead and misguide the people of Tamil Nadu,” it said.

Asserting that no such petition had been filed by it in the Supreme Court, the NGO said, “All concerned are requested not to follow any rumours on this issue.”

The Tamil Nadu government has promulgated the ordinance for the conduct of Jallikattu after a three-year ban on the bull taming sport.

