 Manhandling of Bhansali objectionable, have asked state govt to take action: Naidu | india-news | Hindustan Times
Manhandling of Bhansali objectionable, have asked state govt to take action: Naidu

india Updated: Jan 28, 2017 23:38 IST
PTI
Karni Sena activists protest against the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upconimg film 'Padmawati' alleging depiction of 'wrong facts' in it at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Information and broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday termed as “highly objectionable” the manhandling of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said one cannot take law into own hands.

“Manhandling of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and disturbing the shooting of film is highly objectionable.

“No one can take law into own hands. Spoke to Vasundhara Raje ji and asked her to take necessary action,” he said.

Bhansali had to cancel the shooting of his film “Padmavati” in Jaipur after the set was vandalised by a Rajput group and he was assaulted.

The assault triggered outrage in the film industry and Bhansali termed it as “uncalled for” and extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city.

Members of the Rajput community group stopped the shooting by damaging the set at Jaigarh Fort, alleging that the director was “distorting facts” in the movie which is about Alauddin Khilji’s obsession with Rani Padmavati.

Refuting claims of the fringe group that the film will feature an intimate scene between Alauddin Khiji, played by Ranveer Singh, and Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), Bhansali said there is no such sequence.

