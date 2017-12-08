Aiyar ‘neech’ remark row LIVE: Many political leaders have been his victim, says Amar Singh

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has triggered a row after calling Narendra Modi a “neech aadmi”, prompting his party to suspend his primary membership and issue a show-cause notice.

In an apparent move to contain the possible damage barely two days ahead of the keenly contested assembly elections in the prime minister’s home state, Gujarat, the Congress announced disciplinary action against Aiyar, insisting it showed the party’s “Gandhian leadership”.

Here are live updates on the row:

10.41am: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain says Aiyar’s remark has upset the people of Gujarat. “Sab kuch luta ke hosh main aae to kya hua? (It is of no consequence if you came to senses after losing everything),” says Hussain.

10.40am: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condemns Aiyar’s ‘neech’ remark. “Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remark is shameful and unfortunate. We condemn it. Using such words for the Prime Minister is an insult of India and its people. Congress party must apologise or people of Gujarat will teach them a lesson in upcoming election.”

10.35am: Amar Singh further said at a time when he had an argument with Aiyar, he gave him a befitting reply, “The tiff between me and Aiyar became famous across the country.”

10.30am: There are many leaders in the country who have been victims of Mani Shankar Aiyar, says Amar Singh. “Iss desh ke anek neta Mani peedit hain, iss mein Uma Bharti ji, late Jayalalithaa ji aur tamaam bade bade naam hain. Mai swayam bhi Mani peedit hoon. (In this country many people have been troubled by Mani Shankar Aiyar. Aiyar has insulted many influential people like Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa. I too have had a sour experience with him).