Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remark has upset Gujarat: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has upset the people of Gujarat.

Hussain further averred that Congress party should have taken a stand against Aiyar earlier, as suspension post an outrage does not matter.

“Sab kuch luta ke hosh main aae to kya hua? (So what if you came to senses, even if you had to lose everything)” said BJP leader, Shahnawaz Hussain.

“People of India and Gujarat are upset as to why a statement like this was used for the Prime Minister,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader RP Singh also questioned Aiyar’s behaviour and asked whether the Congress believes that a person only with a strong dynasty background can become the leader of a nation.

The Congress party on Thursday suspended Aiyar from the primary membership of the party.

Aiyar, while talking to ANI, said it was the first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who turned Dr Ambedkar’s wish into reality and it was not correct to badmouth the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“This person is a ‘neech aadmi’ (low-minded). He is not civilised and in a situation like this, there is no need to practise such dirty politics,” Aiyar said.

However, Aiyar clarified that the word ‘neech’ holds different meanings, adding he would want to apologise for the wrong translation.