Manipur CM should resign if he can’t end economic blockade: Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh should resign if he can’t remove the ongoing economic blockade on National Highways in the state.

“Centre has provided adequate security to open the blockade but he(Ibobi) did not use it. If he can’t remove the blockade he should resign,” says senior Union Minister who is BJP election in charge for Manipur responding to a question during a press conference here on Sunday.

Read | Rijiju blames Congress government in Manipur for economic blockade

Javadekar who is BJP election in charge for Manipur along with party’s NE in charge and MP Pralhad Patel was here on a two day visit to the state to monitor and take up party’s plan of action for crucial assembly elections.

A smooth victory in last year’s assembly polls in neighbouring Assam has boosted BJP’s confidence to overthrow 15 years Congress rule and grab power for the first time in Manipurwhich goes to polls on March 4 and 8 next.

On being asked why Centre is not initiating any step to resolve the issue of the ongoing economic blockade on National Highways in Manipur which is causing a lot of inconveniences to general public, the visiting Minister and BJP leader claimed, “Centre cannot do at its own when there is an elected government in the state.”

Earlier Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh however said that he had informed the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene the situation in Manipur.

United Naga Council(UNC) called the blockade to protest the congress government’s decision to elevate Jiribam and Sadar Hills as full-fledged districts since November 1 midnight.The UNC said the move has been done to bifurcate the ancestral land of the Nagas in Manipur. The state government has denied the assertions saying it was done for administrative convenience.