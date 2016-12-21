Manipur government has no right to create districts in Naga areas: Student union

The Arunachal Naga Student’s Federation (ANSF) on Wednesday condemned the creation of seven new districts in Manipur which has led to communal violence in the state.

The ANSF said the Manipur government did not have any right to do so with Naga areas without consulting them.

“ANSF strongly condemns the dictatorial ruling of the Manipur government on the Nagas living in Manipur.

“It has no right to force them and create so many districts in Naga areas without any option or consultations,” ANSF President Nokchai Boham said.

The association, representing the Nagas living in Tirap, Changlang and Longding of Arunachal Pradesh, also asked the Manipur government to respect the Nagas living in the state as good neighbours.

“Instead they are playing with them in a way, and instigating the problem such that it would not have a solution,” the ANSF said.

The Imphal Valley was simmering after violent protests broke out following the Congress-led government’s declaration of creation of seven new districts -- Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Tengoupal, Pharzol, Kakching, Noney and Kamjongin.

A blockade was called by the Nagas to oppose the decision to create Sadar Hills and Jiribam as full-fledged districts.

The United Naga Council said it would bifurcate the ancestral lands of the Nagas living in Manipur.

United Naga Council (UNC) members holding a press conference on the present crisis in Manipur in New Delhi. (PTI)

Although, Jiribam was made a district, the same could not be done with Sadar Hills due to strong opposition.

The ANSF also said that vandalising of churches in Imphal has hurt the Naga Christians’ sentiments. It urged the central government to intervene in the matter immediately.

The central government has sent a 4,000 para military personnel to Manipur to bring the situation under control.