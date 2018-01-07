Manipur teacher sacked for pursuing MBBS, letting brother take classes in his place

The Manipur education department has sacked a primary school teacher on charges of pursuing an MBBS course while making his brother take classes in his place at a government school in Thoubal district.

The move came amid reports of many primary, graduate and higher secondary teachers either pursuing professional courses or working at other institutions while on the job. There are about 3,000 government schools in Manipur.

Education department director Kirankumar ordered the dismissal of the teacher – Waikhom Haripriyo Singh – on Friday. He was reportedly pursuing an MBBS course at the JLN Medical College in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Haripriyo was appointed as a primary teacher on February 26, 2012, and subsequently posted at the Chandrakhong primary school in Thoubal district. He was transferred to the Chingjaroi primary school on September 25, 2012.

“The zonal education officer (zone III) reported that Waikhom Haripriyo is pursuing an MBBS course in Rajasthan, and his brother is working/teaching in his place,” the government order stated. “Thereby, his appointment as a primary school teacher under the department of education (schools) stands cancelled.”

Kirankumar instructed the official concerned to lodge an FIR against Haripriyo for fraud and wrongful withdrawal of pay as well as allowances under appropriate sections of the law within a month. He was also asked to recover the pay and allowances wrongfully drawn over the last six months.

Three days ago, the state education department suspended five school headmasters for letting five teachers avail of regular salaries long after their appointment orders had been cancelled for pursuing MBBS and BSc (agriculture) courses.