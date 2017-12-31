Mann ki Baat highlights: PM Modi says cleanliness survey to begin on January 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat programme.

This was the 39th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme.

In his last address, the Prime Minister had exhorted humanitarian forces to unite against terrorism and also urged farmers to lessen urea use.

Here are the highlights from Modi’s address:

- It had come to our notice that if a Muslim woman wants to go on Haj ,she must have a ‘Mehram’ or a male guardian, otherwise she cannot travel, it was discriminatory, we have changed this rule and this year arnd 1300 women applied to go without a male guardian.

- A cleanliness survey will be conducted from 4th of January to 10th of March, 2018 to evaluate achievements in cleanliness level in our urban areas.

- Just last week, I had a chance of meeting some daughters of Jammu & Kashmir. I was amazed at spirit that they had, the enthusiasm that was there in their hearts and dreams they nurtured.

- Recently I came to know of the inspiring story of Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak, he extricated from sting of terrorism and hatred and topped in Kashmir Administrative Examination, today he is an inspiration not only for J&K but India.

- Equal opportunities should be given to all and let peace, unity and amity be the only guiding forces of New India.

- Lets move from positive India towards progressive India.

- Just now, while talking to you I got an idea whether we could organize a mock parliament in every district of India? I propose it should be around August 15.

- New India will be free from poison of casteism, communalism, terrorism and corruption; free from dirt and poverty.

- People born in 21st century will gradually begin to become eligible voters from 1st of January, 2018. Indian Democracy welcomes these new voters.

- As it is said in India- ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ (Service is one’s prime duty), let us rekindle this spirit of service in our hearts.

- Every year we celebrate Christmas and remember the teachings of Jesus Christ who laid stress on the value of service